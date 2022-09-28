Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison and illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

Myron Macon, 50, will serve nine years for distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Hazel Crest, Ill., resident pleaded guilty to the charges on June 1.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said during sentencing that Macon takes advantage of other addicts through drug trafficking. The DOJ also said that Macon dealing drugs and possessing guns was a “recipe for disaster.”

According to the DOJ, members of the Dane County Narcotics task Force bought crack cocaine from Macon five times in January and February of 2021 in Madison. Officials bought amounts ranging from 31-51 grams each time.

The task force conducted a search warrant on two homes Macon and his codefendant operated on March 2, 2021, in Madison. In the home Macon leased, officials found:

42 grams of fentanyl

48 grams of crack cocaine

206 grams of marijuana

A Taurus 9mm handgun in a safe with loaded magazines

Over $33,000 in cash

Four digital scales

Numerous cell phones.

Macon was arrested after the search, the DOJ recalled.

Macon and his codefendant, Chaz Morris, used aliases to lease the homes, officials alleged.

The DOJ continued, revealing that Macon’s DNA was found on a Taurus firearm, even though he was prohibited from legally having one and ammunition due to a prior conviction.

Morris will spend 6.5 years in prison for possessing over 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon, which he pleaded guilty to.

