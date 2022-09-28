Lake Monona drowning victim’s death still under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with the Milwaukee man whose body was recovered from Lake Monona in the days or weeks leading up to his death.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office indicated the man, who was identified earlier this week as Brian Noll, had likely drowned in the lake.

Rescue teams recovered Noll’s body from the lake last Tuesday evening after people reported seeing it floating in the water. Investigators suspect Noll, 46, drowned sometime on or after Sept. 16.

Anyone who spoke with him in the prior couple of weeks is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.