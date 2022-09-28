Lake Monona drowning victim’s death still under investigation

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into the lake on July 23, 2022.(WMTV/Colton Molesky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with the Milwaukee man whose body was recovered from Lake Monona in the days or weeks leading up to his death.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office indicated the man, who was identified earlier this week as Brian Noll, had likely drowned in the lake.

Rescue teams recovered Noll’s body from the lake last Tuesday evening after people reported seeing it floating in the water. Investigators suspect Noll, 46, drowned sometime on or after Sept. 16.

Anyone who spoke with him in the prior couple of weeks is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago.
Latina businesswoman plans to expand her Oregon medical spa to Madison
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago.
Latina business woman looks to grow her business in the Madison area
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
A Janesville man says DHS’ West Nile Virus report is two months too late
A Janesville man says DHS’ West Nile Virus report is two months too late