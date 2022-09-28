Latina businesswoman plans to expand her Oregon medical spa to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Latina businesswoman in Oregon plans to grow her company in the Madison area.

Aesthetic nurse injector Lali Rodriguez opened her business Vida Aesthetics inside local salon, Promodern, three months ago. Growing up she says she did not have many people in life to lead her but she says she was always willing to work hard.

“I grew up in a single-family household and I was raised by my mom,” Rodriguez said. “It was me and my sister and we didn’t always have the resources or the money to do a lot of things.” She flew herself to Beverly Hills to get specialized training for skin care and injections and now she uses that training every day.

“We can botox, we can do dermo fillers and we can do dermaplaning,” said Rodriguez.

She says as a Latina business owner, the stakes feel higher.

“I’ve worked very hard and I feel like sometimes as a minority, we have to work double or triple just to get to where everyone else is,” said Rodriguez.

It’s a struggle and pressure she felt in school.

“School mentors who told me twice that I shouldn’t become a nurse because I wasn’t going to be good at it. And I knew deep down inside that I needed to follow my passion,” said Rodriguez.

As a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Rodriguez says she feels supported by the organization and they help diversity flourish in many communities.

“They have helped me put my business plan together and are going to be helping me in this expansion for my business. So, I am very appreciative of the Latino Chamber and that we have that in our community,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she wants to be an example to young boys and girls. She wants them to know that they can do anything they put their mind to. Helping young entrepreneurs overcome obstacles not create more.

“Oh, I can do that too and it doesn’t matter the color of my skin tone, yeah,” said Rodriguez.

Para mucho información sobre Vida Aesthetics puedes visitar https://vidaaestheticsmadison.com/.

