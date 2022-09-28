Local power crews provide aid in Florida

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin public power crews are headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief after Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week.

The Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin said they are sending 41 electric lineworkers, a fleet of bucket trucks, digger derricks and other equipment down south to work alongside the Kissimmee Utility Authority in providing power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Among the crews headed to Florida are municipal utilities from Sun Prairie and Waunakee; they are expected to be in Florida for 10 to 14 days.

