Lodi family works to raise awareness about donating blood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Lodi is trying to turn a tragedy into something positive as they raise awareness about donating blood.

Wednesday was the second annual Memorial Blood Drive in Lodi.

The Memorial Blood Drive honors Brad Morter, an avid blood donor who was recognized by the American Red Cross for donating 100 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

“Red Cross obviously was very important to him, and the blood drive was something important to him, so we’re trying to recreate that by doing this blood drive,” Brad’s wife Patricia Morter said.

Brad proudly donated blood for more than 42 years of his life, until he passed away unexpectedly in May last year.

The blood drive is still going on until 6 p.m. at Lodi EMS if you’d like to donate.

