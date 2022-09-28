Madison PD search for suspect accused of groping woman

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a woman from behind Tuesday night and then groped her.

The 20-year-old victim told police that she was walking around 11:20 p.m. near North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street when she heard someone behind her, according to an incident report. The suspect then inappropriately touched the woman, police alleged.

The woman yelled during the assault and police said the suspect ran away. Multiple people also came outside after hearing the woman, officers recalled. She returned home and then called MPD.

Police described the suspect as a dark skinned man, between 5′8″ and 6′ tall. He was last seen wearing a gray and black camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip anonymously online.

