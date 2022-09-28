More frost likely tonight

Cover your plants again!
FIRST ALERT DAY: More widespread frost likely overnight.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Another sunny but cool day
  • Temperatures get even colder tonight
  • Stagnant weather pattern ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season this morning! Many locations saw some frost last night and more is on the way tonight. For that reason, today is another First Alert Day. If you have plants that you want to protect, you’ll want to cover them up once again tonight.

The daytime hours of Wednesday will be cool as well, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-50s once again. We’ll see even more sunshine than yesterday as high pressure begins to work its way into the region.

Looking at the 7-day, you’ll notice our weather pattern staying very quiet and becoming repetitive. That’s actually due to with is now Hurricane Ian, as it moves up the southeast coast very slowly. It’s such a strong system, that it will essentially create a roadblock in our weather pattern. That means that we’ll just see copy-and-paste forecasts, starting later this week and lasting through part of next week.

The good news is that it’s an enjoyable pattern for us: dry weather and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s.

