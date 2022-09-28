Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the call of a house fire late Wednesday morning.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen agencies responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at a home in Fort Atkinson.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the fire on the 400 block of Edwards Street and called in other departments to assist. Volunteer firefighters and members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on scene.

One person suffered smoke inhalation from the fire and officials said no one else was injured.

The City of Fort Atkinson posted on Facebook saying the fire had been cleared, but crews were still working to make sure the area was safe.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. An estimate on damages was not provided.

