NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Curtis Loew!

Curtis Loew, NBC15's Pet of the Week, came into the WMTV studio on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, for an interview.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a rather large lap dog with loads of puppy energy and love to give, this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may be the one for you!

Curtis Loew is an 8-month-old labrador/retriever mixed breed pup who would love to get to know you!

Curtis is still a puppy at around 40 pounds, so he still has to grow into his big boy paws, but don’t let that fool you — this dog is a true snuggler.

He loves people, and he probably needs someone who is willing to commit to putting the work in to train him... he is a puppy after all!

Interested in Curtis? He is available at the Dane County Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

blood drive
Lodi family works to raise awareness about donating blood
A new anti-amyloid drug -- lecanemab-- has been proven to help cognitive function in those with...
Alzheimer's Study
Second Annual Memorial Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Drive - clipped
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the call of a house fire late Wednesday morning.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home