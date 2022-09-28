NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Curtis Loew!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a rather large lap dog with loads of puppy energy and love to give, this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may be the one for you!

Curtis Loew is an 8-month-old labrador/retriever mixed breed pup who would love to get to know you!

Curtis is still a puppy at around 40 pounds, so he still has to grow into his big boy paws, but don’t let that fool you — this dog is a true snuggler.

He loves people, and he probably needs someone who is willing to commit to putting the work in to train him... he is a puppy after all!

Interested in Curtis? He is available at the Dane County Humane Society.

