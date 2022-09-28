Neillsville one-armed golfer gets opportunity to experience PGA Event

Neillsville golfer Isaac Berger.
Neillsville golfer Isaac Berger.(WEAU)
By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Neillsville Country Club has become home for Isaac Berger.

“He is at the golf course every day, as long as it’s not pouring rain,” says his mother, Jenn Berger.

It’s a passion he’s taken up despite a very significant struggle. Isaac was born without a left hand.

“We kind of just do do what they do, just with maybe a prosthetic or one arm. But I just say the differences, you might get a little less swing power, but it’s just as fun.”

Isaac regularly competes at NAOGA events. That’s the North American One Armed Golfers Association.

“I’ve been to a lot of their events and, you know, just been golfing with them for a while there. They’re the group that kind of got me into golf. And, you know, they’ve they’ve treated me like family.”

Since he was ten months old, Isaac has made near yearly trips up to Shriners Hospital in the Twin Cities to be fitted for new prosthetics. And knowing about Isaac’s love of golf, the hospital has provided Isaac with the opportunity of a lifetime. He will be the Twin Cities representative at next week’s Shriners Open event in Las Vegas playing in the Pro-Am.

“The first few days I get to tee off on the hole a par three with every group of professional golfers, and then I get to be the standard bearer. I walk around with the scoreboard and just walk with the golfers while they play their game.”

He’s also looking forward to participating in the USAGA National Tournament in Florida at the end of the month, and that is an even the pinnacle of Isaac’s dreams.

“I hope to participate in more of the events, you know, playing more, get to more of them, and then playing more just disabled tournaments, you know, hopefully with the potential of the Paralympics Golf gets introduced. I hope to be playing with them.”

In the meantime, though, he’ll have to settle with playing alongside the pros.

If you would like to help cover some of the costs of Isaac’s trip, you can donate here https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/4039116 .

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

