Slow-no-wake speed restriction removed from Rock River

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River.

Rock County deputies removed slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River between Lake Koshkonong and the WBR Townline Road Bridge.

The county ordinance says the slow-no-wake rules can be removed when water levels are eight feet or less on Lake Koshkonong. Right now, the water level on the lake is 7.99 feet.

Additionally, the slow-no-wake rules can be removed from the Rock River when water levels are 6.5 feet or less. The water level on the river is 6.49 feet right now.

These two slow-no-wake removals mean that the entire Rock River in Rock County is without a slow-no-wake restriction, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

