Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
How Hurricane Ian impacts food, flights, supply chain
Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found...
Police: Woman arrested after kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’