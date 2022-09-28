Wis. job centers hold open houses in hopes of bringing employers, job seekers together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Workforce Development Month this September, job centers around Wisconsin hosted open houses Wednesday.

The Dane County Job Center held their event from 1 to 3 p.m., where a variety of state agencies joined forces to provide customized services for Wisconsin residents.

Supervisor at the center Heath Bierman said all of the agencies have the same goal, to share information with the community.

“We all work together for a common theme, to get them connected to the next opportunity, get them back in the workforce through some of the services in the system here,” Bierman said.

Bierman said they aren’t only looking to support job seekers, but employers as well.

“As far as some of the services we offer, we serve both sides, employer and jobseeker,” he said. “We help provide labor exchange services to individuals that are looking for work and then for the other side, the employers that are looking for talent.”

Keri Braithwaite is a Human Resources and Recruitment Retention Coordinator for ElderSpan Management. Braithwaite said she has been looking to fill a number of roles for senior living facility ‘All Saints Neighborhood,’ for some time, but has struggled to do so.

“There is a change,” she said. “It’s shown that we have so many more older adults than ever before and the population has decreased; there’s less babies being born, more people waiting to have families. There’s more individuals who are looking into other career choices versus healthcare as well.”

Braithwaite said they are flexible in who they hire, and are willing to train those with no experience.

“We’re open to those that are in college, those that are retired, those that are empty nesters, we’re certainly open and flexible to whoever would be a good fit to help care for our seniors.”

To apply to ‘All Saints Neighborhood’ visit https://www.allsaintsneighborhood.org/apply/. For more information about employment around the state, visit https://jobcenterofwisconsin.com/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.