Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance helped 48K

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program helped more than 48,000 households pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which began in February 2021, set aside more than $200 million in federal dollars for people who stood to lose their homes and will provide up to a year and a half of assistance.

“This program has been a lifeline for Wisconsin families when they’ve needed it most, and I look forward to continuing this important work to ensure Wisconsin families can keep up with rent and utility bills, especially as we head into the winter months,” Governor Tony Evers said.

Milwaukee, Madison and select other counties offer their own emergency rental assistance programs, but the WERA program offers help for all Wisconsin counties. It was run by the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration.

“Anytime we can help a family stay safe in their homes, catch up on utility bills, or get some peace of mind, it’s a worthy accomplishment,” said DOA secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

To find out if you are eligible and for more information, check out the Department of Administration’s webpage.

