9-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nine-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in a residential part of Janesville, the city’s police department confirmed.

According to the Janesville Police Dept., its officers and firefighters found the child when they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Ave., after receiving a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, the police department reported.

The name of the child and any other details about what happened have been released. JPD noted its investigation remains ongoing.

