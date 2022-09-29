Beautiful Weather Continues

Slight Warm-Up Ahead
Growing Season
Growing Season(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Patchy Frost & Fog
  • Mostly Sunny Skies
  • No Rain Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More of the same in the weather department as we move through the end of the week and weekend. The only change will be a slow moderation in temperatures. Overall, the cool, dry, and sunny forecast will be sticking around.

Clear skies tonight with patchy frost and fog developing. Overnight lows dipping to the upper 30s. Mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures just a little bit warmer into the middle and upper 60s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows into the lower 40s.

The weekend looks beautiful with Saturday being the warmest into the upper 60s. A weak boundary slides through Sunday and drops highs back into the lower to middle 60s into early next week. Outside of a few more clouds, it won’t bring any rainfall.

Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as a weathermaker moves in starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning.

