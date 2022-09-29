Dane Co. grant boosts 24/7 text line for domestic abuse intervention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is setting aside $1 million in their 2023 budget to aid in emergency services for domestic abuse victims through Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

DAIS leaders standing with Parisi also announced plans to launch a 24/7 text line for those living in abusive situations.

“What we learned almost immediately with the onset of the pandemic was that not everyone was safer at home,” Shannon Barry, Executive Director at DAIS said. “Beginning in March of 2020, calls to our 24-hour helpline drastically declined as victims and survivors were forced to shelter at home with their batters and were unable to make a safe and confidential phone call.”

Parisi said the money set aside will aid those facing the fear and uncertainty of how to leave abusive relationships. DAIS is set to use the money to expand crisis intervention, prevention, outreach and education capabilities in Dane County.

“With domestic violence, the ability to move quickly and get support to individuals in a timely fashion can be the difference between a close call and a tragic outcome. These situations can quickly become emergencies,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Dane Co. officials said the recent Madison murder-suicide points to the need for outreach opportunities.

“It is critical that DAIS has the around the clock resources it needs, so when the window of opportunity presents to get people removed from danger, professional help is available. This $1 million investment will help DAIS expand essential services.”

The DAIS 24/7 text line is confidential, giving victims a way to reach out for help with everything from safety planning to services. DAIS says the money from the Dane Co. budget will help hire a crisis intervention services coordinator with three new crisis intervention advocates.

The texting line for DAIS is now open at (608 420-4638.

