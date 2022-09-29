Deerfield High School students hold walkout for handling of social media threat

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students in Deerfield walked out of the building on Thursday demanding district administrators explain more about the consequences they believe one student should face for posting a TikTok video with threats to the student body.

A parent sent Deerfield School District Administrator Michelle Jensen the video in question over the weekend. Jensen immediately notified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, started an internal investigation interviewing the student and their parents, and sent out an email to the community.

The sheriff’s office said later Thursday afternoon that it had determined there was no credible danger to the students or staff. It also said it would continue investigating the incident to determine if any potential charges would be filed or whether professional services were warranted.

”I would never have students in this building if I was aware of a situation that I thought at any moment was going to make students feel unsafe here was actually going to be an imminent threat or danger,” Jensen said.

She said the protocol for punishment was a temporary suspension. Then, the school district sought legal counsel for further punishment. Jensen would not say if the student who made the video was allowed back into the classroom after the suspension.

Deerfield High School students participating in the walkout said the consequences should be more clear and severe.

”I don’t think we should have to fear coming to school because that sucks right?” one student said while leading the protest. “They have done nothing to help protect us except send out emails. What’s an email going to do when a gun is brought into this school? What is an email going to do when one of our lives is taken because they didn’t accept the protocols that they have in place.”

Some parents joined the walk-out.

Scott Waack said he wanted to support two of his children who attend Deerfield High School.

”I’m glad the kids protested letting their voices be heard. It’s unacceptable,” Waack said. ”I think more than a two-day suspension is definitely something to be considered but let’s get to the root of the problem. Is she attention seeking? Is something wrong at home? I don’t know.”

Jensen also said she is glad students spoke out.

”They want to be heard. They have concerns and they want to be reassured that this is safe place to come to and we agree,” she said. “We think the same thing. I think for them it was a moment to have their voices heard.”

She hopes the community can begin the healing process and said if students feel unsafe the should reach out to the following people: any trusted adult, Deerfield’s principal, guidance counselor, school psychologist or the school social worker.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office also urged people to submit any tips of school-related threats to the statewide reporting system “Speak Up, Speak Out.” People should call 911 if there is an emergency.

