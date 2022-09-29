Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm but it is still pounding parts of Florida. The Biden Administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian passes through Florida, it is expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Prior to moving to Orlando, Atkins worked as a reporter at WTMJ-TV, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.