Janesville man receives 10-year prison sentence for child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography.

Mark Spengler pleaded guilty to ­­­­­­receipt of child pornography on June 7. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Spengler to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Judge Conley also ordered Spengler to pay $47,000 in restitution.

The charge stems back to an investigation conducted by the FBI on May 31, 2019. An FBI analyst found multiple videos of children engaging in sexually explicit acts upon examining Spangler’s computer. Spangler admitted to officers that he used a file sharing program to obtain the pornography.

During the sentencing, Judge Conley expressed concern for Spangler’s sexual attraction to children, noting that many of the files on his computer violent sexual acts directed towards minors.

