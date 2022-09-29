Madison’s rife with fake rental scams right now, MPD warns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Renters, be warned. The Madison Police Department indicated Thursday that its investigators have seen an uptick recently in the number of rental scams plaguing the community.

MPD reports being “inundated with fraud complaints” from prospective tenants who were conned into sending money for apartments that either were either were already rented or did not exist at all. In other cases, the victims had sent money to individuals who did not own or manage the property in question.

This type of scam is nothing new, MPD noted. In its statement, the department wrote that instances of this type of scam have been reported for years. Thursday’s warning, however, hints that it has been more common as of late – or at least reported more often.

To help people looking to move, MPD included six reminders it hopes will help them protect themselves and their money (list provided by MPD, emphasis ours):

Make contact in-person if possible. This will allow you to see the apartment and review the lease with the property manager. Be mindful of the area code. If the phone number isn’t a 608 area code, it is likely not a property manager within the city of Madison. Attempt to only make contact with property managers and individuals whom are authorized to lease an apartments by using online reviews or company websites to verify. Remember to be mindful of the price the apartment is listed for and compare it to market value. You can report these types of incidents directly to the Federal Trade Commission as they often cross state lines. Fraudsters will often target online social apps and websites, and will spend time developing rapport with their victims before convincing them to send money. They often times create that sense of urgency to get their victims to pay large amounts of money. Be cautious about persons you meet online until you’re confident you know exactly who they are.

