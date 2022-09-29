MFD: UW fraternity house fire linked to unattended fire pit

Investigators found an outdoor fire pit with smoking debris on top of a flat-roof deck.
Investigators found an outdoor fire pit with smoking debris on top of a flat-roof deck.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department determined that a fire at a University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity house was started by an unattended fire pit.

Fire crews responded to a fraternity house in the 10 block of Langdon St. Wednesday afternoon when they received reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Investigators found an outdoor fire pit with smoking debris on top of a flat-roof deck. The wooden deck under the fire pit was charred and smoldering.

According to MFD, fire crews cut away part of the deck and searched adjacent units to check for fire extension.

The crew determined that the fire had not spread to other areas of the building.

Residents of the fraternity house told MFD that the fire pit had been used the night before, and they thought the fire had been extinguished.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

MFD is reminding the public that fire pits are only to be used at least 15 feet away from buildings and should not be used on combustible decks, porches or patios. Fire pits should be supervised at all times while in use.

