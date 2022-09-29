Milton’s Born Learning Trail provides outdoor, educational activities for children

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Milton is welcoming new trails to the community, but they’ll provide more than just a nice space to walk.

Born Learning Trails are a way for children to grow and develop. The colorful trails have been popping up at parks, child care centers, schools and other places throughout southern Wisconsin thanks to nonprofit United Way Blackhawk Region. The trail at Milton’s Crossridge Park is sponsored by computer wholesaler Diamond Assets.

The paths have a series of educational and activity-based signs stationed around it to engage families. Each sign walks you through a different activity and just helps people be in tune with nature and learning at the same time.

Born Learning Trail in Milton (NBC15)

“The response has been really great,” CEO at United Way Blackhawk Region Mary Fanning-Penny said. “We’ve shared photos and videos on social media and people have just been incredibly supportive. Of course our goal is that the families from our community are going to come out and really enjoy it.”

Chief HR Officer at Diamond Assets, Aimee Budres, said kids have always been a priority to the company.

“We thought this was the perfect way to give back to the community, that we would be able to help kids and families be able to spend time outside, be able to have some fun together and just be together and bond,” Budres said.

The goal of projects like these are to improve language and literacy in children at an early age. The trails also offer both English and Spanish signage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.