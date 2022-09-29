More Sunshine With Warmer Temperatures

Key Takeaways

Sunshine Continues

Milder Temperatures

No Rain Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plenty of sunshine continues for today with high pressure in control. Light southerly winds through the day will bring a bit of a warm-up. Highs should get back into the lower to middle 60s. Another chilly night is expected for tonight though not quite as cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. More sunshine is expected Friday with a few late-day clouds sneaking back in. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will rise into the middle 60s.

The weekend is still on track to be dry for the first time since late July. While there will be a few scattered clouds at times, it will be a nice fall weekend with highs into the upper 60s and lows into the middle and upper 40s. This will get us closer to normal. Average highs are into the upper 60s and lows into the upper 40s.

We start next week off with more of the same. There will be increasing clouds starting Tuesday and a slight chance of showers making a return by Wednesday. This will also bring the return of cooler temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

