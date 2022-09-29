MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn.

MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.

It is currently unknown when the home was hit by gunfire, and there is no information that indicates that the home was targeted.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

If an individual contacts Crime Stoppers with a tip that leads to an arrest, they can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.