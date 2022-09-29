MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet...
Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn.

MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.

It is currently unknown when the home was hit by gunfire, and there is no information that indicates that the home was targeted.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

If an individual contacts Crime Stoppers with a tip that leads to an arrest, they can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an...
MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
UW Health weighs in on promising Alzheimer’s drug
The Induction Ceremony will be hosted by Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver.
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announces 73rd induction class
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums