MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose

The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer entered the store and tried to arrest the suspect.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose.

The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer entered the store and tried to arrest the suspect.

The suspect, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants, resisted arrest with the help of another person who was also at the scene.

According to MPD, during the encounter the officer was dragged behind a related vehicle in the parking lot. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

The first suspect was arrested for his previous warrants and will be taken to Dane County Jail with additional charges following medical clearance.

The second suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan that was last seen traveling on Northport Dr. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

