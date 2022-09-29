MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”

The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when officers arrived, according to the Madison Police Department statement. When he first noticed the police approaching, the suspect allegedly downed a gram of heroin.

When the officers caught up to him, they discovered the man had several outstanding warrants and took him into custody. He was first taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the Dane Co. jail.

MPD’s report indicates, in addition to the warrants, the man also faces counts of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

