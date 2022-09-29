Reports: Rapper Coolio dies at 59

Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rapper Coolio died Wednesday at age 59, according to reports.

Variety reports manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio died around 5 p.m. Pacific time. NBC News reports the rapper was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles at the time.

Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in Monessan, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California, where he began his music career.

Coolio released his best known song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995 as part of the soundtrack of the movie “Dangerous Minds.” It became one of the most popular rap songs of all time.

