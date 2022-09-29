Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.

Miller is a white man, 5ft 9 in, 250 lbs., with brown eyes. He has white straight hair, and a full beard.

He is missing on foot, last seen on the 5000 Block of W. National Ave., in Milwaukee, on Sept. 28th at 11:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Former Milwaukee reporter Tony Atkins, who now works in Orlando, saves a nurse trapped in...
Reporter saves nurse from Hurricane Ian flooding
Extended Forecast
More Sunshine With Warmer Temperatures
Many plans come with interest, late fees, or lead the consumer to overspend.
Financial advisors warn of risks with Buy Now, Pay Later services
Sennett Middle School parents react to firing of principal.
Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal