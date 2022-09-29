Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.

Miller is a white man, 5ft 9 in, 250 lbs., with brown eyes. He has white straight hair, and a full beard.

He is missing on foot, last seen on the 5000 Block of W. National Ave., in Milwaukee, on Sept. 28th at 11:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

