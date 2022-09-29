UW announces it’s a clinic site for study of new Alzheimer’s drug

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease’s progress in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new drug has been proven to help cognitive function in those with early dementia, it was announced Wednesday.

The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment.

UW Health announced last year that it would be a clinical trial site for studying the same medication for the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

The director of the Alzheimer’s Institute at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health said this is an exciting step toward finding a cure.

“I think this study has a ripple effect in that it’s encouraging for people who already have mild cognitive impairment and dementia, and I think it’s even more encouraging in that, we are already studying this medication for hopefully the first prevention of dementia,” Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute’s Dr. Cindy Carlsson said.

Officials said it they are still actively enrolling people in the study and they are in need of volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The Induction Ceremony will be hosted by Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver.
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announces 73rd induction class
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Hurricane Ian
Local power crews provide aid in Florida
Half of the Dane County School districts are asking for funding from their respective...
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums