UW announces it’s a clinic site for study of new Alzheimer’s drug

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new drug has been proven to help cognitive function in those with early dementia, it was announced Wednesday.

The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment.

UW Health announced last year that it would be a clinical trial site for studying the same medication for the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

The director of the Alzheimer’s Institute at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health said this is an exciting step toward finding a cure.

“I think this study has a ripple effect in that it’s encouraging for people who already have mild cognitive impairment and dementia, and I think it’s even more encouraging in that, we are already studying this medication for hopefully the first prevention of dementia,” Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute’s Dr. Cindy Carlsson said.

Officials said it they are still actively enrolling people in the study and they are in need of volunteers.

