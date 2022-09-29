UWPD arrest suspect for threating students in UW residents halls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old was arrested in Madison Thursday after making threats towards students in a UW-Madison residence hall, according to UW Police Department.

UWPD responded to reports about an individual making threatening statements at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at Witte Residents Hall.

According to police, a witness at the scene said the suspect had gone into a meeting room and allegedly started threatening a person and making comments about their race.

When officers arrived at Witte, the 22-year-old ran away. After a chase, police were able to arrest him, though he allegedly threatened officers as they took him into custody, UWPD said.

The report says that the suspect, who is not affiliated with the university, was involved in a similar situation Tuesday where he allegedly made threatening statements towards a house fellow. During that investigation they also found that he had allegedly threatened a group of students playing pool on Monday, who felt like they were targeted because they were speaking Spanish.

The suspect was taken to the Dane County Jail by officials on several outstanding warrants, and UWPD referred charges including two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, an additional count of disorderly conduct, eight counts of bail jumping, one count of resisting arrest and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.

