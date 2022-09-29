Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announces 73rd induction class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announced the 73rd induction class Wednesday.

The 73rd Anniversary Induction Ceremony will take place on April 1, 2023 and will include Green Bay Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green and National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rollie Fingers, among others.

The Induction Ceremony will be hosted by Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver.

“We are thrilled to honor this remarkable class of Wisconsin athletic legends that have excelled on and off the field across a wide variety of sports. Please join us in congratulating these honorees for the positive impact they have made on our state,” Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Director Brain Lammi said.

Other inductees into the 73rd induction class include:

Ted Kellner, inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020

Gwen Jorgensen, Olympic Gold Medal Winner from Waukesha, Wisconsin

John Anderson, member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

