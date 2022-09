Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released by the state Department of Public Instruction. The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were deemed proficient in 2022, a drop of about 10% of students who were deemed proficient in 2019.

The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation in 2021.

Still, state education officials said there were signs of progress.

“Recovery from something is a journey, and we have not yet reached a destination we are satisfied with,” said Abigail Swetz, communications director for the state Department of Public Instruction.

About 39% of Wisconsin students scored as proficient or higher in math on the spring 2022 Forward exams, compared to about 43% in 2019. And about 37% were proficient or better in language arts, down from 41%.

The numbers also show continued disparities by race, income and other factors. Swetz said they point to areas that need more support from state programs, including proposals for universal free meals, more mental health support, and more funding for special education and general aid.

The School District of Janesville was among the districts analyzed. The district noted that in terms of the Forward Exam, the number of students in grades 3-8 proficient in English Language Arts and Math increased from the 2021-21school year to 2021-22 school year. In terms of middle school students, they were considered at the state average for ELA in grades 7-8 and below average in math and science. In 10th grade, those students are only tested for Social Studies. Over half of 10th graders were proficient or advanced this past school year.

Janesville ACT results for 11th grade students indicated an increase in English, Reading, Science, and overall composite from the 2020-21 to the 2021-22 school year. The district did note that the overall ACT results were slightly below the state average for English, Math, Science, Social Studies and Writing.

“While it is clear we have more room to improve regarding our ACT Composite Score, we are pleased that we have made progress in closing the gap on the composite score versus the state composite,” said Chris Medenwaldt, Director of Secondary Education.

DPI Superintendent Jill Underly, with the backing of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, is proposing a $2 billion plan to boost education funding over the next two years. But that plan is subject to Evers winning reelection and the Legislature, controlled by Republicans, agreeing to it.

Evers’ Republican challenger, Tim Michels, said the scores show that Evers has “driven Wisconsin schools into a ditch.” Before he was elected governor in 2018, Evers served ten years as state schools superintendent.

Michels has suggested he would not provide public schools with any new funding and would consider plans that could lower the amount some public schools get, while increasing funding for vouchers for private schools.

