WisPolitics host polling summit leading up to midterm elections

The event featured pollsters from November's top races talking about some of the top issues coming up on this year's ballot.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is coming up quickly, and WiscPolitics.com hosted their Midwest Polling Summit in Madison Thursday morning.

The event, held at the Madison Club Downtown, featured pollsters from November’s top races talking about some of the issues coming up on the midterm ballot.

“And so, yeah, there’s a horse race element to it. And I’m not saying we don’t talk about the horse race, yeah we do. but I think it’s important to look at what’s driving these issues too,” WisPolitics president Jeff Mayers said.

Mayers said he hopes that the event will highlight the importance of Wisconsin as a battleground state and encourage people to get out and vote.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Republican candidates Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson hold leads over their opponents, Gov....
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public