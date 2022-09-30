2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday

Both people were seriously hurt, with one of the drivers suffering life-threatening injuries.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.

The commercial truck, which was hauling U.S. Postal Service mail and driven by a 35-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Eric Rubenzer, was going south on Highway 25 when it crossed into the northbound lane and hit the pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Levi Hayden on Mondovi, who was going north. The pickup truck caught on fire, and when first responders arrived on the scene, both vehicles were completely engulfed in flames. A passerby pulled Hayden from the truck after the crash.

Hayden was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with life-threatening injuries and was later taken to Rochester, Minn. Rubenzer was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the passerby who pulled Hayden from the truck “undoubtedly” saved Hayden’s life. The passerby left the scene before first responders arrived, but was identified later.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance Service, Mayo Ambulance, Pepin County Highway Department, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
FILE - Car crash
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
(FILE)
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares
Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares