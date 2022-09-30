Columbus City Council votes to dissolve minucipal court

The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court, following a vote Thursday night.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night.

Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system.

It was a unanimous decision from the city council in Columbus. The group said the court cost was leaving taxpayers with a more than $30,000 bill to subsidize it. The municipal judge, Honorable Edwin Schellin, said he was concerned about the roughly 1,200 cases the court handles going to another busy court.

“Instead of resolving it locally, being heard by a local judge where people have some input, it’s part of a significant mass process because they are backlogged,” Schellin said.

The city council says the preliminary plan is to move to a joint municipal court. Judge Schellin questions the need to rush the process of deciding the court’s future. He says he was notified just days ago.

“Because there are protocols in place when you make a resolution, especially one as significant as dissolving or creating a public service, that the public have adequate input,” Schellin said.

The court, which started back in 2019, will still handle cases through the remainder of the term, which concludes in April.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends
PHMDC moves toward rapid antigen testing at South Madison clinic
Former Madison resident Emilee Scott
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian