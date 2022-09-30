Columbus City Council votes to dissolve minucipal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night.

Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system.

It was a unanimous decision from the city council in Columbus. The group said the court cost was leaving taxpayers with a more than $30,000 bill to subsidize it. The municipal judge, Honorable Edwin Schellin, said he was concerned about the roughly 1,200 cases the court handles going to another busy court.

“Instead of resolving it locally, being heard by a local judge where people have some input, it’s part of a significant mass process because they are backlogged,” Schellin said.

The city council says the preliminary plan is to move to a joint municipal court. Judge Schellin questions the need to rush the process of deciding the court’s future. He says he was notified just days ago.

“Because there are protocols in place when you make a resolution, especially one as significant as dissolving or creating a public service, that the public have adequate input,” Schellin said.

The court, which started back in 2019, will still handle cases through the remainder of the term, which concludes in April.

