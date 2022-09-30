Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dropped to low levels of COVID-19 community levels this week as three Wisconsin counties illuminated the shade of orange that indicates they’re at high levels.

The Department of Health Services notes Friday that Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties all have high levels of virus activity. Last week, just two counties had high activity levels.

Fifty-six Wisconsin counties showed low levels of disease activity, including much of south central Wisconsin. Dane County shifted from medium to low levels of activity this week.

The remainder of counties, 13, had medium levels of disease activity.

DHS confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Wisconsin, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic up to 1,643,442.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has dropped to 841, which is the lowest it’s been since April 20 when it was at 837.

