DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting.

The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air guns on state-owned land in certain counties, which now include Columbia Co., when people are not engaged in these activities:

  • Hunting during open hunting seasons
  • Using department-designated target ranges
  • Running permitted dog trails or permitted dog training
  • Approved paintball activities.

The DNR noted that these target shooting activities are now limited to the Columbia County Shooting Range on Mud Lake Wildlife Area and other approved ranges.

The change was adopted by the DNR through the Wisconsin Conservation Congress 2021 Spring Hearing Process and it took effect this year.

Those who wish to practice target shooting with bows and crossbows can still do so on state-owned land in Columbia Co.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
(FILE)
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares
Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares