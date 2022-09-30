Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor firefighters

Public buildings in Colorado flew their flags at half-staff today.
Public buildings in Colorado flew their flags at half-staff today.(Michael Holzworth)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered starting at sunrise the next morning as fire departments across the state pay tribute to their fallen comrades.

Firefighters and the loved ones of those who have been lost will gather this Saturday at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, in Wisconsin Rapids, for a Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession.

“This day is an important one to many as they honor their loved ones, colleagues, and friends with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession, and the state of Wisconsin joins them in their mourning as we remember their fallen heroes,” Evers said, adding, “They will never be forgotten.”

In his statement about the order, Evers pointed out that over 300 firefighters from Wisconsin have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to protect their communities.

In addition to ordering flags lowered this weekend, Evers directed they be lowered again for fallen firefighters on Oct. 15, at conclusion of Fire Prevention Week.

On both days, flags will fly at half staff from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Gas prices in Madison, Wisconsin, jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, according to new...
Madison gas prices soar
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday a...
Wisconsin to invest $7.5 million in programming for kids with specialized needs
baby, birth, generic premature
Mt. Horeb emergency responders help deliver surprise baby
Vehicle fire on I-94 at WIS 73.
Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 eastbound at Hwy 73 in Dane Co.
Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels