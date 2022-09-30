Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas.

Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary.

“By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said. “We were all in and it didn’t stop until 10 or 11 o’clock at night. Like, it was all day.”

Scott said she stayed at her son’s fourth-floor apartment in Fort Myers with her family as Ian began to roll through.

“We were all just pacing,” Scott said. “You could hear it. It just sounded like a train, like a freight train over your head.”

After the storm passed, Scott drove down to check in on her home in Cape Coral and witnessed nothing short of a miracle.

“I live on a canal, so I thought for sure I was going to walk in and have my furniture floating,” Scott said. “Luckily, I have no water damage. I don’t know how that is. I have none. None of my family members have any water damage. We are very, very lucky.”

While her home remains intact, Scott compared hurricane Ian’s aftermath to a warzone.

“I mean Fort Myers beach is total devastation,” Scott said. “It’s not even there. It’s just, the whole Fort Myers coast is gone, it’s just gone, and it’s so gut-wrenching and sad.”

Scott said she is staying at her cousin’s home in Fort Lauderdale for the next few days as she and her family wait for power to be restored.

