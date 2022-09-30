Madison Mayor: Contract negotiations settled with 3 unions

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Mayor’s Office announced Thursday that contract negotiations with three unions representing the city’s police department, fire department and Madison Metro have been settled, which include raises for police.

The mayor explained that a Madison Professional Police Officers Association (MPPOA) agreement was ratified earlier this week, marking the completion of agreements with unions that include the IAFF Local 311 and Teamsters Local 695.

The city’s four-year police contract includes raises similar to an agreement made with firefighters earlier in the year. Raises will happen as follows:

  • 1.5% raise in 2022
  • 2% raise in 2023
  • 3% raise in 2024 and 2025

The mayor also proposed a one-time payment in the MPPOA contract negotiations to help employees deal with higher costs from inflation.

“I am pleased that the City has been able to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with our three unions,” Rhodes Conway said. “I am grateful to the union leaders for their advocacy on behalf of their members.”

During a briefing this week of the operating budget to City employee associations, Mayor Rhodes Conway said she proposed a plan that would give general municipal employees a 3% raise in 2023. Rhodes Conway also talked about a plan that would give associations increases larger than those negotiated in the union contracts, which she said would help bring them up to par with the unions over the next five years.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

