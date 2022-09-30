MPD: Armed robber climbed into victim’s car and demanded cash

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are searching for the man who held up an individual outside a convenience store on Madison’s west side late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim pulled into the Kelley’s Market, in the 900 block of Gammon Rd., around 4:40 p.m., at which point the armed suspect climbed into the backseat.

The perpetrator pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money, the MPD report continued. After getting the cash, the suspect got out and left.

The suspect is described as standing 5′8″ tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 608-255-2345. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

