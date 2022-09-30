Mt. Horeb emergency responders help deliver surprise baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mt. Horeb first responders were in for a big surprise Friday morning when they responded to a call.

The Mt. Horeb ambulance crew rushed to reports of a patient in labor. They arrived to see that the patient wasn’t just in labor - but about to give birth!

Officials decided it would be best not to move the patient and started to prepare to assist in the delivery right at the scene.

Thankfully, the crew was able to help the patient safely deliver a baby boy, Mt. Horeb fire said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.