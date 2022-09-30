National Recovery Month: How Narcan can save lives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - September is National Recovery Month, and new state statistics show 91 percent of opioid overdose deaths in the last year involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

Brooke McKearn, a prevention specialist at Vivent Health, has a personal connection to her work — in 2018, McKearn lost her 23-year-old son, Nikolas, to fentanyl poisoning in an unregulated, un-licensed, unsupervised sober living home in Florida.

McKearn said the facility did not have a single dose of Narcan — a potentially life-saving drug — in it.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse a fentanyl overdose.

On Friday, McKearn sat down with NBC15 in the WMTV studio for an interview to explain the importance of Narcan how to use it in a crisis situation.

