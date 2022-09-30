No. 8 Badgers prepare to host No. 12 Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten is anyone’s game at this point.

No. 8 Wisconsin volleyball is looking to bounce back after getting swept by No. 7 rival Minnesota last Sunday night.

"Welcome to 2022 in this conference it's a lot of Jekyll and Hyde."



I went one-on-one with #Badger volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield to talk about the chaos in the Big Ten and preview their match against Penn State tonight. pic.twitter.com/GH0V8aXJQB — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) September 30, 2022

The Badgers welcome in No. 12 Penn State to the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Nittany Lions are off to a hot 12-1 start, only losing one match so far this season to Michigan.

Penn State is under new leadership this season, Katie Schumacher-Cawley taking over the program after legendary head coach Russ Rose retired after 42 seasons and seven national titles with the Nittany Lions. Schumacher-Cawley served as Rose’s assistant coach for four seasons and was a national champion and All-American Penn State volleyball player.

This is the second top 20 matchup in Madison this season, and head Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield had good things to say about what Penn State has accomplished so far this season.

“They’ve probably had as hot of a start as anyone in the country,” Sheffield said. “They brought in a lot of transfers have a lot of talent, Kash Williams has as big of a arm as anyone in the country. They’ve got some really nice pieces around her and they’re really balanced.”

First serve is at 8 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

