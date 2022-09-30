No. 8 Badgers prepare to host No. 12 Penn State

Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the...
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.(Paul Vernon | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten is anyone’s game at this point.

No. 8 Wisconsin volleyball is looking to bounce back after getting swept by No. 7 rival Minnesota last Sunday night.

The Badgers welcome in No. 12 Penn State to the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Nittany Lions are off to a hot 12-1 start, only losing one match so far this season to Michigan.

Penn State is under new leadership this season, Katie Schumacher-Cawley taking over the program after legendary head coach Russ Rose retired after 42 seasons and seven national titles with the Nittany Lions. Schumacher-Cawley served as Rose’s assistant coach for four seasons and was a national champion and All-American Penn State volleyball player.

This is the second top 20 matchup in Madison this season, and head Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield had good things to say about what Penn State has accomplished so far this season.

“They’ve probably had as hot of a start as anyone in the country,” Sheffield said. “They brought in a lot of transfers have a lot of talent, Kash Williams has as big of a arm as anyone in the country. They’ve got some really nice pieces around her and they’re really balanced.”

First serve is at 8 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

