One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed.

The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said one person was injured, but they did not have information on the severity.

Hill Point Fire officials, Reedsburg EMS and members of the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.

