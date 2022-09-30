PHMDC moves toward rapid antigen testing at South Madison clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials will be moving away from lab-based PCR testing for some patients at one of its clinics and moving to rapid tests.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the move Thursday, saying the new strategy would take place at its South Madison clinic.

It comes as the state Department of Health Services was pushing community test sites away from these PCR tests to an antigen test model, which will help get people their results faster.

Colton Ritchie, COVID testing director, explained the process of what the new testing will be like.

“You can still access no cost COVID tests at our clinic, but if you’re not having symptoms, you’ll receive only a free rapid test,” Ritchie said. “If you do have symptoms, expect to get two swabs during the appointment. Then, if the rapid test comes back negative, we’ll send the confirmatory PCR swab into the lab to be tested.”

PHMDC noted that rapid tests are currently approved for everyone ages 2 and older. PCR tests are approved for those who are over the age of 1.

Those who would like to make an appointment at the clinic can make one online.

At-home rapid tests are also available to buy in stores, pharmacies and online. PHMDC also added that insurance companies, Medicaid (BadgerCare), and Medicare are required to reimburse up to eight tests per month, per member.

