Pickup truck crashes into semi on Hwy 80 in Grant Co.

A 23-year-old Fennimore man was cited for inattentive driving after crashing his pickup truck into a semi, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.(Source: MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Fennimore man was cited for inattentive driving after crashing his pickup truck into a semi, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The 23-year-old was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado behind a 2003 Peterbilt semi south on Hwy 80 Thursday morning in Clifton Township. The 62-year-old semi driver began to turn west when the pickup truck driver attempted to pass him in the southbound lane and shoulder before crashing into the side of the semi.

Officials allege the 23-year-old claimed he was focused on his truck’s radio at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews from Montfort Fire/EMS and Livingston/Clifton Fire and First Responders were dispatched to the scene. Both drivers were evaluated and released at the scene.

The semi received moderate damage and the truck was totaled.

The sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old was cited for inattentive driving and no insurance.

