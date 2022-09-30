Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life.

According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.

MPD’s report stated the robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Kwik Trip, in the 3400 block of University Ave. The police statement did not make clear if they ever noticed the woman’s boyfriend near the store. The staff told investigators they never saw a gun and refused to hand over any money.

After workers refused to give her any cash, the woman left on foot.

The MPD investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

