Screamin’ Acres opens 11th season with new scares

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -The haunted season is creeping back into the Madison area, which means ghosts, goblins, haunted trails and yes, haunted houses.

Ready to get scared? Ready or not, the team at Screamin’ Acres in Stoughton is ready to begin delivering frights at opening night, Saturday.

Covering 22,000 square feet, horror-lovers will make their way through four attractions this year, and if you dare, people can also navigate the additional 3-acre cornfield.

This year’s main attraction? LOCKUP...which is under “no management.” To hear the stories behind each scene, see here.

All tickets are sold online, to grab yours now, visit Screamin’ Acres here.

The Morning Show has a behind-the-scenes look Friday, of the 11th season at Screamin’ Acres ahead of opening night. Join us.

